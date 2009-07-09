The earlier 28 metre 2007 models included Nilo and Infinity, and the new superyacht generally follows the same accommodations and engine areas.

Scheduled to be delivered to her owners sometime this month, she was lowered into the water outside the Hertogenbosch construction facility in early June.

Phoebe features a sleek and aerodynamic profile with naval architecture by Stolk Marimecs that allows her to reach a top speed of 26 knots.

Like all Moonen “Alu” yachts she is constructed of Sealium to keep weight down and her antenna mast is fabricated in advanced composites.

Her interior is the design of Rhoades Young and with a display of fine European walnut joinery can be described as contemporary in style.

Her added length allowed the crew quarters to be enlarged and the main aft deck and flybridge to be lengthened. She has MCA certification and is classed by Bureau Veritas.

Phoebe will make her first real public debut at the Cannes International Boat Show: 9-14 September.