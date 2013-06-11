Originally commissioned as Sofia, Eleonora is one of the highly successful Moonen 84 semi-series that set a new standard in the ‘pocket sized superyacht’ sector during the previous decade.

She was launched in 2005 to a design by René van der Velden, with an interior by Art-Line. Offering stylish accommodation for eight in a master, a VIP and two guest suites, this 26-metre displacement vessel is still in excellent condition. Her new owners have renamed the yacht Mariclaire.

“This is the second major transaction for Moonen Brokerage this month following on from the sale of the Moonen 97 Livia,” comments Robert Drontmann. “It reinforces the fact that top-quality yachts from a top-quality yard will always be highly valued, even in tough market conditions. Mariclaire is destined to offer many years of pleasure to her new owners.”