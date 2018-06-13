Whilst sticking to their brand philosophy of providing comfort and performance at sea, Moonen's latest launch illustrates the company's bold new journey into high-tensile steel hulled yachts, offering the benefits of a quick turn of speed, significantly better fuel efficiency and providing plenty of comfort.

“The main shareholder behind Moonen is strongly engaged and committed to the brand, keen to drive our yard forward in terms of offering clients innovative and eco-friendly solutions,” says Moonen CEO Johan Dubbelman. “We have recently embarked on a renewed and inspiring path that combines the rich heritage of Moonen and its DNA with a fresh take on aesthetics and design."

A ‘go-anywhere’ attitude is the stand-out feature of this well-developed hull design and suits Brigadoon's owner's desire to explore the world. Brigadoon has an impressive top speed for a displacement hull of 17 knots and a long range of 4,000 nautical miles. Furthermore, after two months of cruising with her owners, the superyacht will make her public debut at the Monaco Yacht Show this September.

“Flexibility will be crucial as we allow Moonen owners exceptional leeway when it comes to the superstructure, interior design, layout and onboard facilities and equipment. No other premium quality yard within our size range of 30 to 50 metres can offer such a bespoke approach based on a proven hull and performance. Moreover, Moonen is going to ensure that our designs even more closely reflect the very latest demands from the market in terms of the onboard lifestyle people enjoy.”

Brigadoon also features a generous amount of space due a wide beam allowing a spacious owners’ suite which features forward facing windows with panoramic views.

Moonen has already started laying the hull of a sister ship to Brigadoon in the Moonen Martinique line with a delivery scheduled for early 2020.