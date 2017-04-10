Both from the Caribbean line, the new Martinique will share the Matica’s assets of a contemporary timeless design, excellent seakeeping and the overarching Caribbean line philosophy of maximising the pleasures of being in close proximity to the water.

She will also be the first superyacht to feature a hull built of high-tensile steel, offering a wide range of benefits in terms of speed, fuel savings and comfort, according to the shipyard.

The hull and part of the superstructure of the Martinique were already completed when the client withdrew from the build last year due to personal business reasons. Now, the project is looking for an owner to joint the excitement as the project rapidly progresses.

“There are perhaps three major moments in the build of a yacht after the laying of the keel,” says project manager Nicky van Zon. “The marriage of the hull and superstructure is the first as you get a visual impression of the true shape of a boat. The other two milestones are when the boat comes into the daylight for the first time and the launch itself. It is fascinating to see how much volume this 350 GT superyacht has now that she is taking shape, with her 290 square metres of luxury and crew area plus some 180 square metres of al fresco options.”

Notable design elements include a garage in the lazarette which can store a 5.5-metre tender inside the hull, as well as the option to have a crane installed on the bridge deck to store water toys.