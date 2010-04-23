Over thirty captains, brokers, superintendents, yacht managers, owner’s representatives and senior members of the press attended. Invitees enjoyed selection of food and drink as Moonen provided an overview of its competencies and ambitions in the refit arena.



“The case studies we presented showed what can be achieved when a yacht is placed in the right hands for a refit,” explains Mark Vermeulen, Director of Operations at Moonen Shipyards.

Mark Vermeulen added: “Our capacity to rebuild both Moonen yachts and other premium quality superyachts was appreciated by all of the attendees. Having received many positive reactions from our industry peers and welcomed a higher than expected turnout, we intend to host other Moonen Refits Lunch events at upcoming boat shows.”