“We decided to build a fourth Moonen 97 following the success of the first three,” says Emile Bilterijst, Managing Director of Moonen Shipyards. “Utilising our experiences with these projects we were confident that – even in the current market situation – the inherent Moonen quality would attract discerning clients. And now that this has proven to be the case, we are also delighted that the new owners are so enthusiastic about the boat that the only thing they will change is to add a new dining table and chairs.”

This vote of confidence from experienced sailors speaks volumes about the tasteful interior Moonen has created in collaboration with the designers at Art-Line. The sale of this semi-custom yacht also highlights the sheer diversity of superyachts available from Moonen, which is currently building the fully custom 42m motor yacht Sofia, a 25.20m aluminium fast displacement vessel and an all-new Moonen 100 Explorer.

Add in the two refit projects currently underway and it is clear that the inherent expertise of the workforce at Moonen Shipyards continues to thrive in a rapidly changing industry.