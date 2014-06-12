Along with an ingenious hull design and Moonen’s ‘enhanced length principle’ (ELP), this will allow for an impressive turn of speed, low fuel consumption and high comfort levels. Martinique will be launched in the summer of 2016.



Both Martinique and the entire Caribbean series will reflect Moonen’s decades-long experience in the design, engineering and construction of luxury motoryachts. Over the past thirteen years the yard has launched fifteen of its successful classic motoryacht range in Moonen 84, Moonen 94, Moonen 97 and Moonen 99 versions.

All these first-class vessels benefitted from Moonen quality, a superior seakeeping performance, very low noise and vibration values, exquisite finishing, a bespoke interior design, low operational costs and a high resale value.



Now, with the back-up of a new shareholder, Moonen Shipyards is offering a more modern looking range of superyachts that blend all these values with a contemporary twist. The shareholder has ordered the first Martinique as a sign of his total commitment to the future of the yard. It also confirms Moonen’s ambition to continue excelling in the 30 to 50 metre range.

The new Caribbean series was introduced in May 2014, offering six different designs ranging from 85 feet to 125 feet. All are named after islands in the Caribbean, reflecting the fact that these Moonen quality luxury cruisers are likely to spend much of their times in warm and exotic climates.

More information on Martinique will be coming soon.