When Moonen unveiled its stunning new Caribbean range of motor yachts earlier this year, the response from the industry was very positive. The ingenious hull design allows for an impressive turn of speed, low fuel consumption and high comfort levels.



Both new and existing clients have quickly picked up on these benefits and the inherent quality of the Caribbean designs. Moonen has received more serious requests for information than on any previous series, including even its successful classic motoryacht range in Moonen 84, Moonen 94, Moonen 97 and Moonen 99 versions. The attention for the Caribbean concept from both owners and the wider industry has exceeded Moonen’s expectations.



“The first contacts with the future owner of the first ‘Matica’ translated into a signed contract within only ten weeks,” explains Emile Bilterijst, managing director of Moonen Shipyards. “The yacht will be built for experienced owners who have previously cruised mainly in the Mediterranean region and are now looking to increase their cruising area.



“Their desire to explore the Caribbean and other parts of the world led the clients to seek a seaworthy, semi-custom yacht that could be customised to their specific demands. This includes the boat being just below 200 GT with the max volume possible, which will offer a range of benefits from an operational perspective. The exact length of this ‘Matica’ will become clear once we embark on the naval architecture process.”

Like all models in Moonen’s Caribbean series, “Matica’ has been designed by Rene van der Velden. This <200 GT motoryacht will have a raised pilot house design with the owners’ suite on the main deck as a special request. The interior design brief has gone to the Adam Lay Studio in England, which recently won a World Superyacht Award for its work on the sailing yacht Inukshuk, and several Showboats Design Awards. The sale has been arranged in close cooperation with Camper and Nicholsons International.