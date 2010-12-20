The Moonen 82 Alu will be capable of reaching 25 knots and have an exceptional range for a fast yacht, being able to cruise much further than vessels of an equivalent size and speed.

The fleet of high speed Moonens has been growing in recent years, including several custom-built all-aluminium yachts. It was the vision of Moonen to create an aluminium range of yachts called the Alu-series. "Our first high-speed yacht of this range was the Moonen 94 Alu Nilo and the Moonen 82 Alu is part of a plan to make a range of boats in various sizes," comments Emile Bilterijst, Managing Director of Moonen Shipyards. "As Moonen does not develop new designs without a potential launching customer, we are delighted that a client has signed a contract to create this exceptional 82-foot aluminium boat."

As the owners are also looking for low fuel consumption, the hull needs to be very efficient at low speeds. The design for the hull is the subject of extensive research work, including lines models. A stringent testing programme is also underway as the yard gears up to start building this new project. Scheduled for launch in 2012.