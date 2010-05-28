The superyacht began construction at the Royal Denship, Denmark before the company went into administration in June 2009. The owner of the uncompleted yacht contacted Moonen due to the yard’s growing reputation in the refit market as well as its fine track record for building new superyachts.

"Due to the status of the project at the time it was abandoned, the completion of the yacht is a delicate balance between a new build and a refit," explains Moonen's Director of Operations, Mark Vermeulen.

"Various parts of the build are at different stages, as is the case with a refit. We have to pick up both the physical construction work and fill significant gaps in the engineering packages. This will require a full range of expertise and it is the type of challenge that everyone at Moonen relishes," says Vermeulen.

The interior styling is in the hands of the owner, and the shipyard is partnering with external parties such as composite experts Green Marine, Alewijnse for the electrical installation and De Leeuw Yacht services for the painting.

The project is a first for Moonen, as the shipyard has never previously built a yacht in GRP (Glass Reinforced Plastic). Moonen has already carried out a complete design and status check and will soon begin to build the stern section of the hull and complete the technical installation. The Bill Dixon designed motor yacht is scheduled to launch in May 2011.