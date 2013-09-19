This exciting development is the yard’s response to clients seeking the same characteristic Moonen style in new and smaller lengths than the Dutch yard normally builds.

The new semi-series is available in three sizes of 18, 20 and 24 metres, and this first order confirms the design’s attractions for a new generation of owners. The yacht will be built to CE regulations and benefit from a careful analysis of systems and equipment. To enhance cost efficiencies, for example, the boat features only one anchor instead of two in a pocket as is usually the case with Moonen yachts. This in turn means just one anchor winch is required.



The lower price and smaller size of the design is appealing to a younger public. So too does the more aggressive styling than one would normally see on a Moonen. The yacht will retain Moonen fundamentals in terms of fuel savings, low noise and vibration levels, and the exceptional comfort of a round bilged hull. It will be fitted with Volvo ZF4000 propulsion and have a top speed of 22 knots. Moreover, this configuration leaves lots of space free in the forward section for four cabins. An open-plan layout in the saloon/wheelhouse area will enhance the social aspect of the yacht, which is likely to be helmed by the owner and his friends/family.

Based in The Hague, Nick Mezas and his team are becoming increasingly well-known for drawing yachts with timeless lines that blend functionality and practicality. Mezas was recently awarded second place and received the Judges’ Commendation for his project ‘R&R’ in the finals of the ‘Young Designer of the Year’ award. The partnership with Moonen showcases the yard’s ability to offer modern looking motoryachts within the timeless Moonen quality template. This has been further reinforced by a second new range of contemporary displacement yachts that Moonen has developed together with designer Rene van der Velden.