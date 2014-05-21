Moonen Unveils New Caribbean Range

Comprising six different designs, ranging from 85 to 126 feet, the new series is billed as offering a refreshingly modern twist combined with a distinctive and timeless style.

According to Moonen, each yacht boasts a contemporary yet non-aggressive exterior profile that allows them to blend seamlessly into the shipyard’s existing superyacht fleet.

Emile Bilterijst, managing director of Moonen, said: “The Caribbean series will have a real Moonen feel and retain the key elements that have made our classic range of superyachts such a success.

“Over the past thirteen years we have launched fifteen Moonen 84s, Moonen 94s, Moonen 97s and Moonen 99s. All have benefitted from a superior seakeeping performance, low fuel consumption, very low noise and vibration values, exquisite finishing, low operational costs and a high resale value.

“The Caribbean series will of course reflect Moonen’s rich experience in design and engineering, all within a fresh and dynamic new profile.”

The six models available are the 85’ Mariana, the 100’ Montserrat, the 105’ Matica, the 112’ Mustique, the 120 ‘Martinique and the 126’ Marquis, all named after islands in the Caribbean.

Moonen is also offering a number of options for customising and adapting the interior and facilities of each yacht.