Moonen Yachts Sell Superyacht Darsea

Darsea was originally launched in 2008 as the first in the custom Moonen 97 displacement cruiser series. Featuring bold lines designed by René van der Velden and a characteristically open interior from Art-Line, Darsea’s original owners spared no expense to ensure that this superb superyacht remained in mint-condition.

“With this in mind, the owners were looking for a buyer who would appreciate both the intrinsic and monetary value of such a special vessel,” says Moonen Brokerage’s Robert Drontmann. “It was our rich knowledge of the market in general and Moonen yachts in particular that enabled us find a suitable owner. Moonen Brokerage had already sold the fourth Moonen 97 Alaska in 2012 and we are pleased to welcome in the New Year with this latest sales success.”

The personalization changes being made by Moonen Shipyards include adding a bar to the outside deck, installing new audiovisual equipment and altering some of the upholstery. ”We have had a long-standing relationship with the representatives of Darsea‘s new owner,” adds Drontmann. “This has enabled us to take care of every aspect of the transaction on behalf of the client, who is now intending to enjoy some serious long-distance cruising in the coming months.”

The second Moonen 97 Sofia II is currently for sale at Moonen Brokerage as the owner is preparing to take delivery of a brand-new 42-metre custom motoryacht from Moonen. Early viewing is advised and Sofia II will also be on display at the upcoming Miami boat show.