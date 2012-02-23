SJS was launched as Lady Jalinka in 2001, an impressive example of the displacement range and the first yacht designed in a successful partnership with Rene van der Velden. Her new owners brought SJS back to the Moonen shipyard following their first cruise in Scandinavia last summer in order to customise her to their requirements.

The exhaust system has been redesigned to bring the sound levels below even Moonen's renowned high standards. A complete new dashboard is being fitted along with a new nation system, while new upholstery and leather for the sofa will ensure that the wheelhouse looks as good as she operates. The main lounge is being given a new ceiling, TV + lift and settees, while the three lower deck suites are being given a fresh individual colour scheme.

“In addition to generating a different ambience onboard SJS, these aesthetic changes demonstrate the flexibility of the Moonen refit team," says After Sales Manager Jan Tielemans. "We like nothing more than to think along with and on behalf of our clients, making proactive suggestions for how their yacht might be optimised. The owners have flown in to visit the yard on a number of occasions and seem to be very much enjoying the refit process."

Meanwhile, the owners of the Moonen 84 Aurora – originally launched in 2004 -have brought their dark-blue beauty back to the yard for a complete new paint job. As often, the Moonen Refits team is partnering with the acclaimed Dutch experts from Klaver Yachtpainting for this type of specialised work.