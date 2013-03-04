The recent launch of the 42-metre custom motoryacht Sofia (complete with three-man submarine) showcased Moonen's ability to go larger and these two new designs confirm the trend.



“We opened a new (second) facility in 2008 to accommodate larger superyachts,” says Moonen managing director Emile Bilterijst. “In this hall we can build up to 50 metres, and even longer is possible with a few adjustments. But size isn't everything… We are also very aware of the requirement among many owners to stay under the 500 gross tonnage figure. These two new designs are our response to that desire.”



The 49-metre Moonen has an aluminium hull while the 42-metre design features a beamy steel hull with an aluminium superstructure of the same size. “While primarily an indication of volume and as such related to the length, there are other factors involved with GT,” explains Bilterijst. “A narrow, lightweight vessel with a reduced superstructure can have the same volume as a heavy, wide boat with a larger superstructure and still have a higher speed.



“This is the thinking behind our new designs, which we feel sure will attract a new group of clients looking to experience irreplaceable Moonen quality and enjoy the exceptional flexibility this yard has to offer.”