Northlander

Northlander is the first Moonen 124, featuring steel hull and aluminium superstructure, with a fly bridge, main-deck owners' suite, and four guest cabins.

Superyacht Northlander’s exterior lines are the work of René van der Velden Yacht Design, with naval architecture by Stolk Marimecs. She has a spacious general arrangement and impressive contemporary interior design by Art-Line Interiors.

At 38 metres LOA and 330-tonne full-load displacement Northlander is the largest Moonen ever built. She is among seven nominees in the "Best Displacement Motor yacht of below 500GT (30m to approximately 49.9m)" category.

Phoebe

Phoebe is the first of a new line of 99-foot Moonen speedsters created by popular demand after the success of the 94 Alu. Phoebe is among eight yachts nominated for Best Semi-displacement or Planing Motor Yacht in the 30m to 39m size range.

The MCA-certified superyacht features naval architecture by Stolk Marimecs and exterior styling by René van der Velden Yacht Design. He also has a refreshing Rhoades Young interior.

The 33m yacht is powered by Caterpillar C-32 ACERT diesels driving Servogear Controllable Pitch Propellers in tunnels. Her lightweight Sealium hull and composite mast and Bimini assure a top speed of 26 knots.