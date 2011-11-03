Jody Hill was the captain of sailing yacht Flicka until he was involved in a car accident in 2006, leaving him paralyzed from the chest down and ending a 13 year professional career on the water. Worse still, he had no insurance which impacted on the treatment available to him.

After heading home and undergoing 100 days of hospitalisation and rehabilitation, Jody Hill didn’t wait long to get back on the water. Less than two years after becoming paralysed he was living on board a 24ft sloop helping others with disabilities cope via the freedom, thrill, serenity and feeling of independence and accomplishment that sailing brings him.

“I’ve been sailing all my life and really couldn’t see why I should have to give up,” says Jody, “But I also understand first-hand what others in similar circumstances are going through, that’s why I set up Positive Sailing. I am truly blessed by Moore Stephens Isle of Man generous sponsorship and hope that I will do them proud.”

