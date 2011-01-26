Built by the reputable British-based shipyard in 2003, this 30m superyacht is a stylish and deceptively powerful vessel which offers owner’s a jaw-dropping top speed of 50 knots.

This well-designed and powerful motor yacht uses three MTU 2000 V16 2000PS engines to power her carbon fibre hull the water at an amazing speed, offering both comfort and high octane cruising.

Albeit built in 2003, the Sunseeker Predator 100 is a yacht which has been kept in immaculate condition – offering six guests spacious accommodation in three well appointed cabins.

After previous price reduction to the Predator 100, Moran has announced a further drop to her asking price of $500,000 – now available for sale with Moran Yacht & Ship for $3,499,000.