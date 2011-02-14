The Mistral 55 was built by Pershing in 2005 and currently stands for sale with Moran Yacht & Ship. Featuring a sleek and sporty design, the Mistral 55 yacht offers everything a contemporary yacht owner could possibly desire.

Using dual 3700hp MTU 16V 4000 M90 Diesel engines, coupled with a TF 50 Gas Turbine, the Mistral 55 can achieve an astonishing top speed of 52 knots and a cruising speed of 47 knots whilst maintaining comfort on board.

Her spacious interior can comfortably accommodate 8 guests in four luxury cabins; consisting of one Master cabin, one double cabin and two twins alongside space for 5 crew members.

Moran Yacht & Ship has introduced a new price reduction to the Mistral 55, bringing her asking price down to €8,500,000.