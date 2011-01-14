Built in 1995 by the respected Italian shipyard, CBI Navi, Aquarius is a motor yacht of exterior and interior beauty as well as a reliable and sturdy vessel. Having received a complete refit in 2008, Aquarius maintains an immaculate aesthetic as well as unsurpassable safety classifications.

M/Y Aquarius is capable of sleeping 8 guests in 4 staterooms as well as providing ample lounging space through a 25ft beam, also making her extremely stable at anchor.

This ocean-crossing vessel can comfortably achieve 18.5 knots top speed alongside reaching a range of 3,965nm at 13 knots; powered by top of the line dual Deutz Diesel 2630hp engines.

Currently available for sale with Moran Yacht & Ship, Aquarius has now undergone a price reduction, bringing her asking price down to €4,800,000.