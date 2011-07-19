Built in 2009 as part of the PJ 120 semi-custom range, Vitamin was designed inside and out by Nuvolari & Lenard and holds an aluminium hull and superstructure with a 7.62m beam for a spacious interior.

Alongside being remarkably comfortable and sturdy whilst at sea, M/Y Vitamin can also maintain a top speed of 28 knots and reach a range of 900nm on her 29,072 litre fuel tanks.

Vitamin is capable of accommodating up to six guests in spacious comfort and is now listed at an asking price of $16,200,000 - available for sale with Moran Yacht & Ship.