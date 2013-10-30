Custom built by Burger Boat Company in 2006, the luxury vessel features spacious accommodations for 14 guests in 7 staterooms, as well as offering an elevator and wheel chair accessibility.

The yacht's interior has been designed by Burger Boat Company and has exterior styling by Don O'Keeffe.

She has an aluminium hull and superstructure with a beam of 8.53m (27'11"ft) ; a 2.32m (7'7"ft) draft and 3 decks, and boasts a cruising speed of 16 knots, maximum speed of 18.50 knots and a range of 3800 nm from her 52990-litre fuel tanks.

Maghreb V will be on display at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show this year.

She is available to purchase through Moran Yacht & Ship.