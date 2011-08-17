Read online now
Moran Introduce Virtual Tour of Superyacht Iroquois

By Ben Roberts

Moran Yacht & Ship are offering a virtual tour of the 50m Feadship superyacht Iroquois; providing potential owners around the world with full-virtual access to a truly stunning vessel.

Built by the De Vries yard in 1998, the 50m Feadship Iroquois is in immaculate condition, with a well-maintained exterior and timeless interior designed by Glade Johnson.

She can accommodate up to 10 guests in a Master Suite, three double cabins and a twin cabin.

Listed for an asking price of $28,750,000, Moran Yacht & Ship are offering all potential owners a virtual tour of the superyacht before seeing the vessel in person.

To access the virtual tour of Iroquois, click here.

