Built by the De Vries yard in 1998, the 50m Feadship Iroquois is in immaculate condition, with a well-maintained exterior and timeless interior designed by Glade Johnson.

She can accommodate up to 10 guests in a Master Suite, three double cabins and a twin cabin.

Listed for an asking price of $28,750,000, Moran Yacht & Ship are offering all potential owners a virtual tour of the superyacht before seeing the vessel in person.

To access the virtual tour of Iroquois, click here.