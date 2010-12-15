Sunseeker constructed this super-fast superyacht in 2003, measuring 30m and offering up to an astounding 50 knots of speed.

This powerful motor yacht uses three MTU 2000 V16 2000PS engines to rocket her carbon fibre hull the water an such an amazing speed, offering both comfort and high octane cruising.

This Sunseeker Predator 100 is in immaculate condition, offering ample space to accommodate six guests in three luxurious cabins.

Available for sale through Moran Yacht & Ship, the asking price of this superb motor yacht is now $3,999,000.