An Italian build of exceptionally high quality, Aquarius was built by CBI Navi in 1995 and underwent a major refit in 2008 to stay both a well maintained and expertly designed superyacht.

Aquarius features an interior and exterior design from De Vries Lentsch, built to create a sense of style and sophistication as well as unsurpassable systems and safety classifications.

She can comfortably accommodate 8 guests in 4 staterooms, offering stability, comfort and luxury with a 25ft beam for ample space. Her cabin arrangement consists of a full-width Master suite with Jacuzzi tub, alongside 1 guest cabin with similar facilities and 2 twin bed cabins with ensuite and showers.

Aquarius’ price has recently been reduced by Moran Yacht & Ship by €500,000, now listed for sale at €4,800,000.