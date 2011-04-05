Mona Liza holds all of the characteristics of a modern motor yacht; a stylish and contemporary exterior, a spacious interior layout and all the modern amenities to create an idyllic cruising environment for both owners and guests.

She has been maintained in immaculate condition and can comfortably accommodate ten to twelve guests in five large staterooms whilst offering plenty of room on board for entertaining.

Currently located in Montenegro, Mona Liza has now been listed with Moran Yacht & Ship for both sale and charter – with an asking price of $10,500,000