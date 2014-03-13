This completely custom, full displacement motor yacht will feature interior volume larger than any other 74m 242(ft) floating today. While many of the details are still confidential at this point, the brokerage house in charge of some of the latest large yacht construction projects have informed us that Andrew Winch Designs will be responsible for both the interior and exterior of the vessel.

The vessel will be built at the Lurssen Shipyard in Germany, who have earned a reputation for yachts built to the highest standard of quality. The shipyard has achieved this through a highly skilled work force, constant innovation, and four generations of ship building experience.

The Moran Yacht & Ship New Construction Team will continue to work with the Owner and shipyard to manage the build process from concept to completion. The New Construction Team are excited to carry on their excellent working relationship with the Lurssen Shipyard and Andrew Winch Designs.

Moran Yacht & Ship are confident that after a seamless build process, Project Thor will continue the world-class superyacht pedigree of Moran Yacht & Ship and the Lurssen Shipyard