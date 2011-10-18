This 30.48m (100’) superyacht was crafted in carbon fibre by the Sunseeker Group in 2003 and has since re-entered the shipyard to emerge anew. After receiving all new teak decking, a newly repainted hull in Flag Blue and an updated interior this Sunseeker 100 is ready to return to the brokerage market.

However, her new, rejuvenated aesthetic is not the only thing which will be bringing interested buyers to the docks. Wielding powerful engines, this superyacht can achieve an outstanding top speed of 50 knots; perfectly combining a luxury interior with stylish exterior design and high-octane performance.

Capable of accommodating six guests in three spacious staterooms, Sunseeker Predator 100 is now listed for sale with Moran Yacht & Ship for an asking price of $3,499,000.