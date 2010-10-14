Superyacht Excellence III is a 57m motor yacht designed by Donald Starkey and built by Abeking & Rasmussen in 2001 and is the only yacht from the German shipyard available in the world today. Superyacht Excellence III has been quoted as “aggressively priced to sell” by her brokers Moran Yacht & Ship, who have recently listed this yacht for the first time.

Signed and for sale in perfect condition, Excellence III is able to accommodate up to 12 guests in 6 enviably luxurious staterooms, surrounded by generous interior space due to her 11m beam.

Moran Yacht & Ship has also announced the signing of two new-build contracts - an Amels 55 and an Amels 57 superyacht, both featuring exterior design by Tim Heywood. Set for construction at the world renowned Dutch shipyard, the Amels 55 will play host to an interior design by Laura Sessa whereas the 57m holds interior styling by the widely respected UK designer Andrew Winch.

As with all of their projects, Moran Yacht & Ship negotiated the construction price, compiled the technical specifications, and the Moran New Construction Team, who has famously delivered 15 Lürssen superyachts, will be over seeing the construction of the Amels new builds.