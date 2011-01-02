Built in 2008 by the respected Dutch shipyard Feadship as part of the F45 Vantage range, Madsummer (ex TV) is one of the most spectacular yachts on the water. Able to comfortably accommodate 12 guests in 6 spacious staterooms, Madsummer also offers an expertly styled interior from Sinot Yacht Design.

Motor yacht Madsummer was constructed with a full displacement steel hull, aluminium superstructure and zero-speed stabilizers for maximum comfort and performance on the water – offering a fantastic cruising experience to any charter guest or owner.

Superyacht Madsummer has now been signed exclusively for sale with Moran Yacht & Ship at an asking price of €27,000,000.