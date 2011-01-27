Moran Sign Superyacht Northern Star for Sale
Moran Yacht & Ship have recently announced themselves as the new exclusive worldwide central agents of Northern Star after signing the impressive 75.5m Lürssen yacht for sale.
Built by Lürssen in 2009, the world respected German shipyard proudly launched a yacht with the capability to effortlessly cross oceans whilst comfortably accommodating 12 guests in complete luxury. Northern Star was designed by Espen Oeino to be a sturdy, world-wide cruising vessel which combines, performance, comfort and unrivalled luxury.
Featuring a grand country house styled interior from Pauline Nunns, her six decks offer an impressive amount of space both internally and externally – allowing guests the space to relax, enjoy gourmet al fresco dining and host grand evening events with a difference.
Vibration and noise emissions are at a minimum through advanced design and construction methods alongside an ice strengthened hull for long range cruises and state-of-the-art stabilising systems for that added element of pure comfort.
Moran Yacht & Ship are now the world exclusive central agents for both the charter and sale of Northern Star – listed at an asking price of $129,000,000.