Built by Lürssen in 2009, the world respected German shipyard proudly launched a yacht with the capability to effortlessly cross oceans whilst comfortably accommodating 12 guests in complete luxury. Northern Star was designed by Espen Oeino to be a sturdy, world-wide cruising vessel which combines, performance, comfort and unrivalled luxury.

Featuring a grand country house styled interior from Pauline Nunns, her six decks offer an impressive amount of space both internally and externally – allowing guests the space to relax, enjoy gourmet al fresco dining and host grand evening events with a difference.

Vibration and noise emissions are at a minimum through advanced design and construction methods alongside an ice strengthened hull for long range cruises and state-of-the-art stabilising systems for that added element of pure comfort.

Moran Yacht & Ship are now the world exclusive central agents for both the charter and sale of Northern Star – listed at an asking price of $129,000,000.