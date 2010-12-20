This expertly designed Azimut superyacht was custom built in 2003 and was then refitted in 2005, featuring Stefano Righini Naval Architecture and a superb interior design from Carlo Galeazzi.

Built to offer complete privacy and relaxation to any owner, with separate routes for crew to take around the yacht, Obsidian is a yacht filled with alluring features; including the large Jet Ski garage with double-seated water crafts, removable sun-bed area, Jacuzzi and her luxuriously designed cabins, able to accommodate six guests.

Superyacht Obsidian can happily reach an impressive cruising speed of 26 knots and a top speed of 31 knots, for those who like a little more kick to their luxury yacht.

Moran Yacht & Ship has signed superyacht Obsidian for sale at an asking price of €3,400,000.