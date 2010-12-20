Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

News Search

Moran Sign Superyacht Obsidian for Sale

By B. Roberts

The 29m Azimut Superyacht Obsidian has become the latest addition to the brokerage fleet of Moran Yacht & Ship.

This expertly designed Azimut superyacht was custom built in 2003 and was then refitted in 2005, featuring Stefano Righini Naval Architecture and a superb interior design from Carlo Galeazzi.

Built to offer complete privacy and relaxation to any owner, with separate routes for crew to take around the yacht, Obsidian is a yacht filled with alluring features; including the large Jet Ski garage with double-seated water crafts, removable sun-bed area, Jacuzzi and her luxuriously designed cabins, able to accommodate six guests.

Superyacht Obsidian can happily reach an impressive cruising speed of 26 knots and a top speed of 31 knots, for those who like a little more kick to their luxury yacht.

Moran Yacht & Ship has signed superyacht Obsidian for sale at an asking price of €3,400,000.

By B. Roberts
More news About…
Companies linked to this Story
More news About…
Yachts in this story
More news From ...
Brokerage News