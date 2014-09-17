Project Palo Alto was commissioned for a long-time charter client of Moran Yacht & Ship, who has over the past seven years, chartered some of the largest and highest quality motor yachts in the world.

This experience has led to intense owner involvement, from design of guests accommodations to propulsion package selection, all the way to crew area arrangement.

“This project will be the largest yacht to date that Moran Yacht & Ship has built at Lurssen,” explains President of MY&S Rob Moran. “We are excited to be involved in such a great project with such a fantastic team. We look forward to yet another on time and under budget delivery while maintaining the highest quality standard; the Moran Yacht & Ship standard.”

With an interior and exterior styling by Andrew Winch Design, Project Palo Alto will feature two helicopter pads, a twelve meter swimming pool, a resort inspired spa in the aft of the vessel, and palatial staircases that to date have only been seen in palaces.

Her tender garage will accommodate two thirteen meter tenders, two additional ten meter tenders, a submarine, and a abundant selection of other water toys. Lack of space will not be an issue for this family-oriented owner. In addition to a massive private owner’s deck, eleven other guests staterooms will accommodate twenty-two additional guests in absolute comfort.

The complete construction of this vessel will be overseen by the experienced Moran Yacht & Ship new build team of Simon England, Patrick Foy, Derek Munroe, Ian Wetherill, Sean Moran, Paul Moran, and Robert Moran.

Moran Yacht & Ship currently has 10 new yacht construction projects underway across the globe with several others currently being negotiated.