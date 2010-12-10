Built by Overmarine in 2007, the 130 ft (39.6m) Mangusta motor superyacht Aset features a composite hull and superstructure with a beam of 7.76m. Aset's sleek exterior is designed by Stefano Righini and utilises ‘at anchor stabilisers’ which work at zero speed, increasing onboard comfort at anchor and on rough waters. Aset has a top speed of 32 knots and cruises at 29 knots.

Impeccably maintained by her original owners since 2007, Aset's spacious open plan interior is designed by Overmarine and features creamy white leather and glossy Wenge parquet throughout. On board is a state-of-the-art Denon entertainment system and flat screen televisions in the main saloon and all cabins.

Aset's guests can enjoy fun in the sun or in the water with a expansive sunbathing deck, jacuzzi, two Yamaha GP 1300 jet skis and a Castoldi Jet Tender.

Aset offers accommodations for 11 guests in five staterooms, boasting a full beam double master cabin and an amply sized VIP double cabin. There is an additional double cabin, twin cabin with added pullman berth, a relax cabin convertible to double berth and three crew cabins for six crew.

Superyacht Aset is available for sale with Moran at an asking price of €12,500,000.