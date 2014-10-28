Moran Yacht & Ship and BYS Sell Motor Yacht Harmony
Moran Yacht & Ship has proudly presented a very positive report before the boat show; the sale of the 50m (164 Ft.) Westport motor yacht Harmony.
Built for a discerning yacht owner, Harmony was delivered in 2010. Her functional layout and Glade Johnson interior make her one of the best 50m Westport's built to date.
Working in conjunction with Burger Yacht Sales, this magnificent vessel is the latest announcement from both brokerage houses and signals a strong start to the 2014 Fort Lauderdale Boat Show.