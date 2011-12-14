Her exterior design is the work of the De Vries Lentsch studio whilst her interior has been styled by the in-house CBI Navi design team.



Aquarius is capable of sleeping eight guests, with a full width master cabin, VIP and two twin cabins and space for six capable crew members.

Available for sale through Moran Yacht & Ship, Aquarius has now undergone a price reduction of $400,000 price reduction.

She is currently located at Broward Shipyard in Fort Lauderdale, FL and broker inspections can be arranged through Moran Yacht & Ship.