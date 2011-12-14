Moran Yacht & Ship Announce Price Reduction of Aquarius
Built in Italy by CBI Navi in 1995, Aquarius is a luxurious 35m motor yacht which underwent an extensive refit in 2008.
Her exterior design is the work of the De Vries Lentsch studio whilst her interior has been styled by the in-house CBI Navi design team.
Aquarius is capable of sleeping eight guests, with a full width master cabin, VIP and two twin cabins and space for six capable crew members.
Available for sale through Moran Yacht & Ship, Aquarius has now undergone a price reduction of $400,000 price reduction.
She is currently located at Broward Shipyard in Fort Lauderdale, FL and broker inspections can be arranged through Moran Yacht & Ship.