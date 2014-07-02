Custom built by Feadship in 2005, Rasselas – which has been renamed ‘Positive Carry’ – was purchased by an experienced yacht owner who intends to sail her around the world with his family, according to Moran Yacht & Ship.

The vessel features a steel hull with aluminium superstructure and boasts sophisticated exterior design and engineering by De Voogt Naval Architects.

She has a cruising speed of 13 knots, a maximum speed of 16 knots and a range of 5000 nautical miles from her 138,000.00l. fuel tanks.

In terms of accommodation, Rasselas has space for up to 14 guests in 6 suites comprising 1 owner cabin, 3 double cabins, 2 twin cabins. She is also capable of carrying up to 19 crew onboard.