Built by Pershing in 2008, R&M is the third yacht sold by Moran Yacht & Ship in the last three weeks.

The sporty and luxurious vessel has been designed to accommodate 8 guests in 4 spacious and comfortable staterooms.

Notable features include a large platform, cockpit with sunbathing and seating, bow seating and sunbathing area, and upper sundeck. The main deck is open plan with saloon, dining area and helm station, while stairs from the cockpit and saloon lead to the galley, crew area and engine room.

R&M’s main cabin is also very spacious, and covers the full beam while benefitting from large windows. The VIP cabin is towards the bow, and two guest cabins are located port and starboard.

Moran Yacht & Ship have offices in Florida, Moscow and Newport.