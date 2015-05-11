Built by Dutch shipyard Amels in 2012, the semi-custom yacht is part of the builder's Limited Edition 180 series which launched in 2012.

It features sleek exterior styling by renowned designer Tim Heywood along with a completely custom interior by Laura Sessa.

Notable features include a helipad, large sundeck and 'at anchor stabilisers' which work at zero speed, increasing onboard comfort at anchor and on rough waters.

The vessel offers accommodation for up to 11 guests in 5 suites, as well as up to 12 crew.

In terms of performance, Step One has a cruising speed of 13.00 knots, max speed of 15.50 knots and a range of 4500.00 nm from her 115,000.00l. fuel tanks.

Moran Yacht & Ship represented the seller while Will Christie of Y.CO represented the buyer.