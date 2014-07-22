Formerly known as Project Apollo, this sleek and stylish motor yacht was built under the supervision of the same Moran Yacht & Ship new construction team that delivered the 65m (213') Palmer Johnson Lady M just last year.

While details on this new superyacht are still confidential, Moran Yacht & Ship has confirmed that Bliss features an 8 meter counter-current swimming pool, accommodations for 10 guests in 5 staterooms and a sumptuous interior from the design boards of Nuvolari Lenard.

We were also assured that more exciting news is soon to be announced from the US-brokerage firm in the very near future.