Sold by Moran and launched earlier this year by Amels, Project AAA was built in Holland as the next in line of the upcoming 55m series. Project AAA can accommodate up to 12 guests in six idyllic staterooms.

Few details have emerged about Project AAA, however Amels described the 180 line as “a real ‘little ship’, created with each owner’s comfort, convenience, and investment in mind. Her high-volume exterior form, built to real ship specifications, allows room for 13 crew to assure the highest service level yacht owners have come to expect.”