Capable of accommodating up to twelve guests in six staterooms, Step One is a spacious, sleek and stylish superyacht with a distinctive exterior profile by Tim Heywood Design.

Her characteristic build echoes the previous Amels range and, with a steel hull and aluminium superstructure, will no doubt hold similar construction quality.

The entire build process of this impressive, sleek and stylish vessel was overseen by Moran Yacht & Ship, including the sale of the project, compilation of technical specifications, and the day-to-day project management.