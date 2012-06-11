Read online now
Moran Yacht & Ship Deliver Superyacht Step One

By Ben Roberts

The 55m (180’) Amels superyacht Step One has been successfully delivered by the joint forces of the yard and the US-based brokerage firm Moran Yacht & Ship.

Capable of accommodating up to twelve guests in six staterooms, Step One is a spacious, sleek and stylish superyacht with a distinctive exterior profile by Tim Heywood Design.

Her characteristic build echoes the previous Amels range and, with a steel hull and aluminium superstructure, will no doubt hold similar construction quality.

The entire build process of this impressive, sleek and stylish vessel was overseen by Moran Yacht & Ship, including the sale of the project, compilation of technical specifications, and the day-to-day project management.

