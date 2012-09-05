Read online now
Moran Yacht & Ship Deliver Support Vessel Garcon

Moran Yacht & Ship has proudly announced the delivery of Garcon; the 68m (223’) Amels built Sea Axe Support Vessel.

With a Bell 365 helicopter, 5 large tenders ranging in size from 10 to 14 meters, a 4 man submarine, a complete custom diving cabin and numerous jet skis, wave runners and sea bobs, Garcon truly sets the standard for Fast Support Vessels.

Moran Yacht & Ship oversaw the entire build process including the sale of the project, compilation of technical specifications, selection of designers and day-to-day project management.

This the fifth yacht that has been delivered by Moran Yacht & Ship this year.

