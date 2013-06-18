Built by American shipyard Palmer Johnson under the project name ‘Stimulus’, the new vessel has completed her maiden voyage across the North Atlantic, according to Moran Yacht & Ship.

Designed by the renowned Nuvolari & Lenard and built under the supervision of the Moran Yacht & Ship new construction team, LADY M is the largest yacht Palmer Johnson has ever built and is the first of the PJ210 Sport Yacht Series.

Along with her transatlantic range, LADY M tops out at a hugely impressive 28 knots.

In a press release, Moran Yacht & Ship congratulated the Palmer Johnson shipyard on her successful delivery.