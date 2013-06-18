Moran Yacht & Ship Deliver S/Y Lady M
Moran Yacht & Ship have announced the delivery of the 65-metre Superyacht Lady M.
Built by American shipyard Palmer Johnson under the project name ‘Stimulus’, the new vessel has completed her maiden voyage across the North Atlantic, according to Moran Yacht & Ship.
Designed by the renowned Nuvolari & Lenard and built under the supervision of the Moran Yacht & Ship new construction team, LADY M is the largest yacht Palmer Johnson has ever built and is the first of the PJ210 Sport Yacht Series.
Along with her transatlantic range, LADY M tops out at a hugely impressive 28 knots.
In a press release, Moran Yacht & Ship congratulated the Palmer Johnson shipyard on her successful delivery.