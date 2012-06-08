Moran Yacht & Ship Deliver Top 100 Superyacht Ace
Moran Yacht & Ship has proudly announced the delivery of the 87m (285’) Lürssen superyacht Ace (formerly project Rocky) on time and under budget.
Built by one of the world’s leading shipyards, Lürssen Yachts, Ace’s construction process was overseen by Moran Yacht & Ship; including the sale of the project, compilation of technical specifications, selection of designers and day-to-day project management.
Ace was drawn up by UK designer Andrew Winch to a distinctive cutting-edge style, and after launching in January this year, she entered the Top 100 Largest Yachts listing at number 49. Moran Yacht & Ship will be launching five additional projects this year.