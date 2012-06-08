Built by one of the world’s leading shipyards, Lürssen Yachts, Ace’s construction process was overseen by Moran Yacht & Ship; including the sale of the project, compilation of technical specifications, selection of designers and day-to-day project management.

Ace was drawn up by UK designer Andrew Winch to a distinctive cutting-edge style, and after launching in January this year, she entered the Top 100 Largest Yachts listing at number 49. Moran Yacht & Ship will be launching five additional projects this year.