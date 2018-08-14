“The build crew were an indispensable part of the process and their valuable input and oversight contributed to the success of this project. TIS is another great example of a Moran Yacht & Ship technical specification and contract, that was delivered on time and in budget with our new construction team overseeing the entire project” comments Sean Moran, TIS Project Manager.

An experienced charter client commissioned project TIS through Moran Yacht & Ship.,With seven years of chartering experience, the owner worked closely with the build team throughout the construction of the yacht, inputting on the guest accommodation to propulsion package selection and crew areas.

With Winch Designs responsible for her exterior and interior, TIS features two helicopter pads, a 12-metre swimming pool and a resort inspired spa towards the aft. Additionally, she features a tender garage that can house two 13-metre tenders, two 10-metre tenders, a submarine and an ample selection of water toys.

TIS’ elegant exterior showcases a dramatic profile with piercing linear lines and will be built to Passenger Yacht Code (PYC) with an extensive internal volume of 4,500 GT. Her interior layout can accommodate 18 guests in a nine-stateroom layout including a spacious private owner’s deck.

TIS will undergo a final outfitting and sea trials prior to her delivery early next year.