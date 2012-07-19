Moran Yacht & Ship Sell 61m New Build Project
Moran Yacht & Ship has proudly announced the successful sale of the 61m (200’) Hakvoort new construction project.
Due for delivery in 2015, the contemporary motor yacht project will now undergo construction with Hakvoort, the renowned Dutch motor yacht builders.
This sleek, sophisticated vessel will be able to accommodate up to 12 guests in 6 spacious staterooms. More details will emerge in due course; however we look forward to seeing another collaboration between Moran Yacht & Ship and Hakvoort.