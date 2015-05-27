Moran Yacht & Ship Sell Amels Superyacht Engelberg
Moran Yacht & Ship has announced the in-house sale of the magnificent 55m (180’) Amels superyacht Engelberg; the second 55m Amels sold by Moran Yacht & Ship this month.
Part of the successful Amels Limited Editions 180, she was launched in mid-2013 and features exterior design by Tim Heywood and a stunning Mediterranean inspired interior by Enzo Enea.
Engelberg is one of the most customized Amels to date with a striking profile, distinctive colour and expert construction.