A completely custom motor yacht, Apostrophe features elegant exterior lines from the drawing boards of Reymond Langton Design, who were also responsible for her contemporary Art Deco interior.

This modern design features coloured tones, black windows and a striking grey hull, with contrast being offered by the gleaming white superstructure. A wealth of complex shapes in the profile combine with long-running lines from bow to stern to create a unique look.

Art Deco through and through, the sophistication throughout her interior is imbued by contemporary features such as ebonised walnut and makassar joinery with lots of mother-of-pearl inlays plus a wealth of fine detailing in stainless steel, brushed nickel and leather. Apostrophe’s main entrance is extraordinary - an open stairwell with a custom designed chandelier from Crystal Caviar.

Winner of the 2014 Showboats Design Award for exterior design and finalist for the interior design award, Apostrophe's resume is virtually unmatched.