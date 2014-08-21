Working with corresponding brokers, Moran Yacht & Ship closed the deal of the 2008-built Joker which features the characteristic Leopard styling.

Capable of reaching 36 knots on the water using three 16V 2000 M91 engines which produce a total power of 18000 horse power.

Moran Yacht & Ship have put forward the joy of the new owner and expressed thanks to corresponding brokers involved in the deal.